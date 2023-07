COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot in the arm on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Columbus Police Department.

CPD says it was called out to the 1600 block of 11th Ave. near Linwood Boulevard after 1 p.m. on July 5.

A 15-year-old female was shot in the arm, police told WRBL. She was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The incident came the same day as a deadly shooting around Hood Street.

WRBL will keep you updated.