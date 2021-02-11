 

Texas man arrested in the death of Rebecca Landrith

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Texas man has been arrested in the death of Rebecca Landrith, whose body was found along Interstate 80 this past weekend.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 28-year-old Tracy Ray Rollins Jr, from Dallas, Texas was arrested in Milldale, Connecticut on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Connecticut police say after identifying Rollins as a suspect, Pennsylvania State Police determined he was driving a tractor trailer that was parked at a TA Truck Stop in Southington, CT.

Rollins is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Landrith was originally found over the weekend alongside Interstate 80 by White Deer Township in Union County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 57°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 59% 71° 57°

Friday

60° / 47°
Showers
Showers 47% 60° 47°

Saturday

53° / 46°
Rain
Rain 93% 53° 46°

Sunday

55° / 47°
Rain
Rain 64% 55° 47°

Monday

59° / 40°
Showers
Showers 54% 59° 40°

Tuesday

51° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 51° 34°

Wednesday

57° / 52°
Showers
Showers 54% 57° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
11%
63°

65°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
70°

68°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
68°

67°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

66°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
66°

65°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
65°

64°

10 PM
Rain
77%
64°

63°

11 PM
Light Rain
77%
63°

63°

12 AM
Light Rain
71%
63°

62°

1 AM
Showers
44%
62°

62°

2 AM
Few Showers
33%
62°

61°

3 AM
Showers
42%
61°

61°

4 AM
Few Showers
34%
61°

60°

5 AM
Showers
40%
60°

59°

6 AM
Showers
43%
59°

59°

7 AM
Showers
47%
59°

58°

8 AM
Showers
39%
58°

59°

9 AM
Showers
36%
59°

58°

10 AM
Showers
35%
58°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories