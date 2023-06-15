COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was sentenced to over six years behind bars after a string of armed robberies at multiple local businesses.

Quentin Anderson, 29, pled guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit an offense on Feb. 24. On June 14, he was sentenced to 200 months in prison following by three years of supervised release.

Co-defendant Janerio Jones, 27, has yet to be sentenced but has pled guilty to two counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, court documents show Jones and Anderson robbed seven Columbus businesses between Jan. 18 and Feb. 22, 2021.

On Jan. 18, the Little Caesars on Buena Vista Road and the Dollar General on Crystal Drive were both robbed within an hour-and-a-half.

The entire Little Caesars cash register was taken from the store. When employees realized there was a gun, they hid in the back of the store.

At Dollar General, defendants failed to take the cash register then fled on foot.

A few days later on Jan. 22, one robber pointed a gun in the face of a Forrest Road Package employee while the other tried to rob a worker in the back. The cash register tray was stolen.

The next day, the owner of Jerry’s Food Mart had his wallet, store merchandise and cash stolen after being robbed at gunpoint.

On Jan 27, the Super C Food Mart owner was also robbed at gunpoint. The Attorney’s Office says Jones fired at the cashier after the owner refused to give them cash.

The protective glass barrier was struck, but as the robbers left, another round was fired. This bullet penetrated the barrier, narrowly missing the owner.

A week later on Feb. 4, defendants and another person robbed the Quality Inn on Macon Road. A gun was pointed at the property owner’s head and money was stolen out of the hotel safe.

Over two weeks later on Feb. 22, the defendants robbed the Marco’s Pizza on University Avenue. The Attorney’s Office says Jones fired his gun into the air and demanded money.

Robbers fled with stolen cash. Several workers at the pizza place quit afterwards.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary says this string of robberies terrorized local stores.

“The Columbus business community was terrorized in early 2021 when Anderson and Jones robbed employees of several local businesses at gunpoint…” said Leary. “I am thankful no lives were lost during this violent crime spree.”

Anderson was arrested on April 14 in Stockbridge. A few months later on Aug. 11, Jones was taken into custody at a Forest Park motel.

Jones’ sentencing is scheduled for July 11. For each robbery count, he faces a maximum of twenty years in prison with a $250,000 fine. For the firearm charge, Jones faces life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by FBI and the Columbus Police Department.