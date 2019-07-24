The CPD Robbery/Assault Unit is seeking assistance for multiple armed robbery cases

The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Unit is seeking public assistance in gaining information about multiple armed robbery cases.

“Edward Egypt Drake has been charged with Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of Certain Crimes, and various other charges,” said CPD.

Police report that they believe he may be involved in other crimes, and are asking the public to contact them with information on the matter.

Those who do have information are encouraged to contact the Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400.

To speak with those working the case directly, contact: