The Latest: Westfield murder suspect held without the right to bail

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A 19-year-old man was held without the right to bail on a murder charge in connection with the death of a 17-year-old whose body was found in Stanley Park Thursday night.
Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 19-year-old Vadym Misiruk of Westfield is being charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 17-year-old Nazar Tkach of Southwick.
Misiruk entered a not guilty plea in Westfield District Court Friday morning is scheduled to be in court again on October 4.
MUGSHOT: Vadym Misiruk
The victim’s body was discovered around 3:30 p.m Thursday in the park, located at 400 Western Ave., near the Kensington Ave. entrance. The area was blocked off for most of the day and evening but has since reopened.
VIDEO: Vadym Misiruk Arraignment
DOCUMENTS: Vadym Misiruk Criminal Complaint (viewer discretion advised)
Vadym Misiruk Criminal Complaint Date 092019 by WWLP-22News on Scribd
MAP: Stanley Park Westfield, Ma
PHOTOS: Westfield Homicide
