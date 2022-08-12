ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly two months of investigating and gathering information have arrested five suspects who are accused of two shootings that happened over a ten-day span.

Police arrested Demarious Jones, Gavonta Kelly, Windell Dobson Jr., Windell Dobson III, and they arrested a 17-year-old juvenile.

Four of the five suspects who were arrested on Wednesday

The shootings that took place on McSwean Drive on June 3rd and a shooting that took place at the intersection of Kirkland Street and Church Street on June 13th.

“The severity of these crimes and everything else. We weren’t going to tolerate this behavior,” Abbeville Chief of Police, Eric Blankenship said.

In the shooting on McSwean Drive, police found that an occupied building had been hit by gunfire, but luckily no one was harmed.

Then ten days later at the intersection of Kirkland and Church Street in Abbeville an unoccupied building and a truck were hit by gunfire, but the shooting wasn’t reported until hours later.

“I think it was a lot of younger individuals who had just a little bit of animosity towards another group of individuals,” Chief Blankenship said. “Who was pretty much playing a reckless game, they shouldn’t have been involved with.”

Jones is facing a $500,000 bond for shooting into an occupied home and an unoccupied car

The 17-year-old juvenile is facing a $1 million bond for shooting into an occupied home, shooting into an unoccupied building, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied car

The other three suspects were arrested and charged with receiving a stolen gun, hindering the prosecution, and drug-related charges.

“I don’t want to see these youth ruin the rest of their lives and I sure don’t want to see one of these youth end up dead,” Chief Blankenship said.”

Chief Blankenship says that at the rate these shootings were happening it was not going to be good.

“That this was going to keep on and keep on until we were working a homicide instead of a drive-by so to speak shooting,” Chief Blankenship said.

This case is still an ongoing investigation with Abbeville Police, as they are looking at these two shootings and the shootings that took place in July.