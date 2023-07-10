MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is warning locals about an ongoing phone scam circulating the Muscogee County area.

According to MCSO, an individual is claiming to be a Sergeant with MCSO, and the sheriff’s office says this is false, stating, “These scammers are quite malicious and have been known to use legitimate names of employees or former employees for their scams.”

MCSO says that the sheriff’s department never requests any kind of payment over the phone, and they don’t make phone calls alerting anyone about warrants. MCSO does make house calls, but not regarding warrants.

If anyone has become a victim of this scam or if anyone wants to confirm if an individual with MCSO is trying to contact you, MCSO advises calling 706-653-4225.