COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The third co-defendant in the 2020 deadly Upatoi Ridge subdivision home invasion was sentenced Wednesday morning.

Anthony Foster was sentenced on Feb. 8 to 30 years, 18 to serve in prison for his role in the 2020 Upatoi home invasion that turned deadly.

Superior Court Judge John Martin accepted a pre-arranged plea deal, agreed to Monday by defense attorneys and prosecutors. He was sentenced for home invasion, violation of the gang and street terrorism act, and multiple other charges.

Judge Martin said all of the sentencing would run concurrent, which means simultaneously, and it will not add any additional time to the sentence. By pleading guilty to the lesser charges, the District Attorney’s Office took murder charges against Foster off of the table.

Cross Henderson, 21, was killed during a home invasion in which drugs were stolen from his mother’s home, Autumn Tillery. More on our previous coverage can be found below.

