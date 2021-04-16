‘This is a significant amount of meth for our area’: Russell Co. sheriff says meth bust will put a dent in problem

Nearly two pounds of methamphetamine and cash recovered during traffic stop in Russell County, Ala.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Department announced a major methamphetamine bust on April 16. In an afternoon press conference, Sheriff Heath Taylor said deputies from his office arrested Ronnie Dale Griffin with nearly two pounds of ice, a concentrated form of methamphetamine, during a traffic stop.

For three weeks Russell County sheriff investigators had monitored Griffin’s movements, but it was an 11 a.m. routine traffic stop on the 3200 block of 11th Avenue in Phenix City that led to the recover of nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, a gram of heroin and $7,045 in cash.

Ronnie Griffin, Jr.

“This is a significant amount of meth for our area,” Taylor said. “Am I of the opinion that this will slow down our meth problem in our area? No. But I certainly think it will put a dent in it for a little while.”

Taylor said he believes his office can also show Griffin had been transporting narcotics “over a period of time,” using at least four vehicles, a 2002 BMW, a 2005 Silverado, a 2002 Yamaha R6 and a 2006 Chevy Taho.

Taylor said his office has long suspected Griffin of traveling out of the area. Taylor said if the office had an informant, the bust might have come earlier.

“There’s always a certain amount of luck involved,” said Taylor. “We got him with this amount. He could have sold half of this before we got him. So we were lucky in a sense that we got to him with this much on him.”

Taylor estimated the street value of the methamphetamine at $85,400. Griffin is charged with trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance, heroin.