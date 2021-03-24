Three Columbus youth detention employees face felony charges relating to sexual abuse of underage inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three former employees of the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center in Columbus have been arrested and charged for the sexual exploitation of minors, for allegedly molesting girls under the age of 15 while still employed at the Detention Center.

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Quaderius D Streeter, 28; Ansley Arrion, 40; and Jarvis Barrion, 34; and all face felony charges.

The mother of one of the 15-year-old alleged victims spoke with News 3. The mother, who prefers to remain anonymous at this time, said Streeter had been abusing her daughter before her daughter came to her about the abuse.

The victim’s mother spoke with another girl who spent time in the facility. That girl said she witnessed the abuse. The mother then reported the abuse to the Juvenile Justice Department on Jan. 24, 2021.

The JJD investigated and found evidence against Streeter. Only two days after the abuse was reported, Streeter was terminated and escorted off the property on Jan. 26, 2021. Deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Streeter on March 22.

Streeter faces three felony charges: sexual exploitation of children, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and violation of oath by a public officer.

Arrion was terminated on Feb. 11, 2021 and arrested on March 19. He faces three felony charges: child molestation, improper sexual contact by employee or agent, and violation of oath.

Barrion worked as the assistant director of the detention center. He was terminated n March 13. He is charged with cruelty to children and violation of oath.

The detention center released a statement about the allegations.

The actions of these former employees are a betrayal of public trust and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This agency will not tolerate failure by staff to abide by the rules of professional conduct. – Commissioner Tyrone Oliver

All three suspects have appeared in Recorder’s Court. Streeter has posted a $40,000 bond. No bond has been set for Arrion and Barrion.

Streeter began working at the detention center as a youth correctional officer in March 2018. Arrion had been on the job since Feb. 2013.