GEORGIA (WRBL) – Three people are dead following a reported shooting in Coweta County Friday night.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the killings happened in Grantville, Ga. at the Lock Stock & Barrel gun range located at 514 Bohannon Road.

AJC reports the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene along with other law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The identities of those killed have not been released.

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.