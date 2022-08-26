The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three people were arrested in connection to a 19-year-old found dead in Americus, Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

23-year-old Charles Harvey Jr. was taken into custody on Aug. 25 by the GBI Americus Field Office, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Harvey Jr. was charged with murder and burglary. He will be taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center today.

On Aug. 26, the Americus Police Department took two local residents into custody: 24-year-old Donta Walton and 24-year-old Karmil Hamilton.

Walton and Hamilton were charged with murder and burglary. Both were booked into the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI’s Americus Office at (229) 931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677.