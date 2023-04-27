ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Tifton man is sentenced to more than seven years in prison on drug distribution charges.

Edgar Fernando Neri aka Colocho, 22, is a Mexican citizen, who authorities say was brokering fentanyl and methamphetamine while working as a bartender in Tifton, Georgia.

According to court documents, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) received information in late August 2021 from a confidential source regarding the distribution of methamphetamine in Tifton. Investigation showed Neri discussed moving methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as the purchase of body armor, rifles, a rocket launcher and rockets with his supplier in Los Angeles, California.

The Attorney’s Office says multiple controlled purchases of meth were made from Neri, and he arranged for shipments of more meth and fentanyl pills from his L.A. source.

Neri was taken into custody on Oct. 19, 2021. He is being held responsible for distributing 1,290 grams of actual meth and 1,990 pills containing fentanyl weighing 205 grams.

Neri is sentenced to serve 87 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on April 26. He previously pleaded guilty to distribution of meth.