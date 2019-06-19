Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Troup County

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect on multiple drug charges. According to officials, Brandon Taylor has charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Driving While License Suspended, and Failure to Maintain Lane.


Officials say Taylor was arrested during a traffic stop on June 19, 2019 after his vehicle failed to maintain its lane of traffic. After stopping the vehicle, officials discovered Taylor was in possession of approximately 2 pounds of Marijuana and approximately 9 ounces of Cocaine, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.


Officials say Taylor was arrested without incident.

