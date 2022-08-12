COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop.

According to police, Nicholas Schaaf, age 37, was arrested on Aug. 7, 2022, during an operation conducted by CPD’s Special Operations Unit.

Officials said investigators found 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine on Schaaf. The street value for the meth is about $34,000.

Schaaf has been arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, drug related objects, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and no state tag or revalidated decal.

Schaaf appeared in Recorder’s Court on Aug. 11, 2022, with his case being bound over to Superior Court.