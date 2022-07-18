SCHLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Three people are dead in Schley County and a suspect is under arrest in connection to their killings, according to officials with the Schley County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Shane Tondee confirms to WRBL that a grandmother, the grandmother’s brother, and a pregnant granddaughter have been killed.

Tondee said the murders happened overnight on Ira Kelly Road. Deputies responded to the scene between midnight and 1:00 a.m., on July 18, 2022.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

According to Tondee, Jamie Leon Harris is in custody following the killings.

A mugshot for Harris has not been released at this time.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.