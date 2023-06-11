TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Troup County deputy sheriff was arrested by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Saturday night.

Deputy Jimmy Hancock was stopped on West Point Lake after the Georgia DNR saw him driving a boat without proper lighting. During the stop, officials determined Hancock was possibly under the influence of alcohol and they arrested him.

Hancock was transported to the Troup County Jail and charged with operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol and operating a vessel with improper lights. He was later released on bond.

Deputy Hancock has been with the Sheriff’s Office for about 8 months. He will be on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.