LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) announced a 61-count indictment served to several alleged criminal street gang members.

According to the LPD, within the last three years, the police department’s Special Investigations Unit investigated numerous gang-related crimes committed by the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods within Troup County and LaGrange.

In June 2021, LPD says 11 alleged Nine Trey Gangster Blood members were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on a 33-count indictment. The indictment included eight incidents that occurred in LaGrange and Troup County.

LaGrange Police says that since the initial indictment, nine of the 11 defendants pled guilty in Troup County Superior Court. The LaGrange Police Department reports that within the last 18 months, Nine Trey Gangster Blood members continue to commit crimes through “acts of violence and illegal firearm possession.”

Based on gang member activities and criminal purposes, on Feb. 6, a Troup County Grand Jury in the Troup County Superior Court (Coweta Judicial Circuit) returned a true bill on a 61-count indictment on seven alleged Nine Trey Gangster Blood members. The Police department says the indictment included nine incidents that happened in LaGrange and Troup County.

The indictment also included Violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, which included encouraging/soliciting others to engage in criminal gang-related activity, occupying positions of leadership, and retaliation.

At the time of the indictment, all defendants were in police custody and held at the Troup County Sheriff’s Office or in the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The following seven LaGrange individuals were indicted on Feb. 6:

Trantavious Darnnell Williams AKA: DICKIE, 28, is charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Use of Firearm by Convicted Felon During Commission of Another Felony

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Influencing a Witness

Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Institution

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Nydarious Donya Middlebrooks AKA: HELLRAISER, AKA: AUTHENTIX, AKA: ROYAL RIXH, 29, is charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Influencing a Witness

Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Institution

Obstruction of an Officer

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Quindarious Deron Smith AKA: FLAME, 29, is charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Influencing a Witness

Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Institution

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Demontae Santonio Smith, AKA: PEEWEE, AKA: HEXT, 19, is charged with the following:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Firearm (two counts)

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Tayveon Cartez Weldon, AKA: BLIZZ, 22, is charged with the following:

Possession of Firearm by First Offender Probationer and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Antonio Remarco Harris Jr., AKA: TIXK, 22, is charged with the following:

Possession of Firearm by First Offender Probationer

False Statements

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Demarcus Quashon Brown, AKA: D.Q., 27, is charged with the following: