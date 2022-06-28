TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for cutting off power at a Dollar General Store in LaGrange.

According to officials, the incident happened at the Dollar General located at 24 Pyne Road on June 28, 2022.

Officials said an unknown individual intentionally cut the power at the store between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m.

The power outage resulted in the loss of frozen food merchandise for the store.

Officials are asking anyone who may have been in the area on June 28, between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m. to come forward with information about vehicles or individuals they might have witnessed near the store.

Anyone with information should call investigators at 706-883-1616.