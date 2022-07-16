GEORGIA (WRBL) – Multiple arrests have been made during an operation targeting “sex traffickers and those engaged in providing funding to them,” according to officials.

The multi-agency undercover operation involved the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigators, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

During the two day operation, 19 individuals were arrested.

Officials said charges for those arrested ranged from Prostitution to Possession of Fentanyl. According to officials the drug is responsible for many overdose deaths, both locally and around the nation.



Those arrested and the charges are as follows:



– Gregory Michael Lee, 34, M, Tyrone, GA – Pandering

– Jhason Naphee Brown, 24, M, Hawkinsville, GA – Prostitution

– Quintavies Lee Avery, 26, M, Perry, GA – Prostitution (Party to a Crime)

– Jadayjha Braeshone Edwards, 25, F, Houston, GA – Prostitution (Party to a Crime)

– Jeremiah Negron, 25, M, DeMorest, GA – Pandering

– Robert Layton Brown, 26, M, Marbury, AL – Pandering

– Tatyana Love, 23, F, Columbus, GA – Prostitution

– Joe Mitchell Dozier Jr, 59, M, Phenix City, AL – Loitering and Prowling

– Stephen Ladon Thomas, 42, M, Lumpkin, GA, – Pandering and Possession of Methamphetamine

– Myles Grant, 30, M, Atlanta, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin

– Aminah Banks, 35, M, Atlanta, GA – Prostitution

– Kayla Nicole Johnson, 31, F, Social Circle, GA – Prostitution, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Fentanyl

– Leah Shields, 44, F, Stockbridge, GA – Prostitution

– Kaila Anderson, 23, F, Gwinnett, GA – Prostitution

– Devin Ryland, 20, M, Snellville, GA – Pimping

– Jo’lonnye Trimble, 21, F, Columbus, GA – Prostitution

– Kimberly Baker, 32, F, Montgomery, AL – Prostitution and Possession of Cocaine

– Demarace Snow, 41, M, Montgomery, AL – Possession of Cocaine

– Dave Parker, 53, M, Columbus, GA – Pimping and Possession of Cocaine

Officials said additional investigations are ongoing. Additionally, resources have been provided to those who may be victims of sex trafficking.