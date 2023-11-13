TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested two after discovering meth, marijuana and multiple firearms during a search of a residence in Troup County.

According to TCSO, on Nov. 9, the sheriff’s office narcotics division, along with the GBI’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence located at 170 Indian Bend Drive in Troup County.

During the search of the resident, TCSO said investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana and numerous firearms. Investigators also located Matthew Strickland and Natasha Brazil, arrested and transported both to the Troup County Jail.

Both were charged with the following:

Strickland –

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Brazil –

Possession of Methamphetamine

At the time of his arrest, TCSO said that Strickland had outstanding warrants for conspiracy to traffic Methamphetamine and use of a communication facility to commit a felony in Haralson County.