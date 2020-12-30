Troup County Sheriff’s Office charges LaGrange man with child molestation and felony obstruction

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A LaGrange man is facing charges for child molestation and more after a Troup County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed he had been molesting a child since July 2020.

A TCSO spokesperson says Investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit took Toby Brian Hewitt, 51 of LaGrange, into custody on Dec. 29 after an investigation found he “had been molesting a minor child for a period of time since July of this year.”

The Sheriff’s Office says he has been charged with two counts of Child Molestation and one count of Obstruction of an Officer, a felony. The felony charge comes from Hewitt reportedly shoving an investigator as they took him into custody.

No further details about the case are available at this time.