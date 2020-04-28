Troup County Sheriff’s Office has Virginia murder suspect in custody

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A LaGrange man and suspect in a Virginia homicide is now in custody at the Troup County Jail.

Kenneth Staples, 41, was pulled over at around 11:26 a.m. by law enforcement officers after reports came in that he was possibly heading to Troup County from Clifton Forge, Va. following a murder this morning.

He was taken into custody during the traffic stop by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and LaGrange Police.

Staples is a suspect in the death of William Brandon Wright and was developed as a person of interest after he allegedly stole the victim’s truck, a white 2015 Ford F-150.

Now, Staples is in custody at the Troup County Jail.

