Troup County Sheriff’s Office highlighting two cold cases on National Missing Person’s Day

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – National Missing Person Day is recognized each year on Feb. 3, 2022.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is using the day to bring awareness to two of its cold cases.

Carol Evans was last seen on November 10, 2017 at her home at 238 Lower Lovelace Road and has not been seen since.

Deborah Renee Lewis was seen around August 31, 1999 possibly in the West Point area of Troup County and was reported missing in September of 2000.

If anyone has any information about these cases please contact our Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000