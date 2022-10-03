TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent string of auto break-ins. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation opened on Friday, after several Entering Auto cases were reported on the West side of Troup County.

Officials said the thief was briefly captured on one of the victims outside cameras.

If you have any idea who this individual may be, please call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

The sheriff’s office also reminds everyone to lock their vehicles, and not to leave valuables in them.