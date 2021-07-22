Troup County Sheriff’s Office makes burglary arrest

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a burglary at local business.

According to authorities, in the early morning hours of July 21, 2021, a burglar busted out a window at the Ribitz store, located at 5618 West Point Road.

At 2:22 a.m. deputies were called to the store following the activation of its burglar alarm, according to deputies. When they got to the store, deputies found the busted out window and an open door. Near the broken window, deputies found blood smeared on the building.

Authorities say, the suspect was caught on surveillance video. According to deputies, in the video a Dodge Ram truck was seen driving into the parking lot. Before disappearing from the camera’s view, the driver got out of the truck and grabbed a concrete block from its bed.

Just after, authorities say the same vehicle was captured on another surveillance camera. In the video, the driver of the truck can be seen getting in the truck and then driving south on West Point Road.

When deputies were at the crime scene, a vehicle matching the description of the truck used in the burglary drove past them, according to authorities. One of the deputies followed the truck and initiated a traffic stop which resulted in the arrest the driver, identified as 19-year-old Cameron Tyler Johnson.

Authorities say when Johnson was arrested, he had a fresh cut on his arm.

Johnson has been charged with the following: