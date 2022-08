TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is investigating a shoplifting incident and asking for public assistance in locating the female suspect.

The theft occurred on Aug. 3 at Dollar General located at 2829 West Point Rd. in Troup County. According to TSCO, the suspect fled the scene in an older tan Toyota Camry.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or the suspect’s identity, you can contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 706-883-1616.