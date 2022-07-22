TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing inmate and is asking for public assistance in locating him.

According to law enforcement, Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, cannot be found inside the Troup County Jail and is believed to no longer be on the property.

The sheriff’s office said Traffansted in no longer wearing TCSO inmate jumpsuit, but instead is now wearing unknown attire. The jumpsuit he had been wearing has been located outside of the jail.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Department says that Traffansted is “he is not considered to be of any threat or a danger to the community” but warns the public not to approach him, but instead call 911 if you see the missing inmate.