Troup County Sheriff’s Office: Second suspect arrested in West Point Lake double murder

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – In Troup County, a second arrest has been made in the case of two men whose bodies were found in West Point Lake in August.

According to a news release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Abbrianna Williams was booked into the Troup County Jail Thursday, three days after a grand jury indictment.

Williams is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery in the deaths of Marcus Caswell and Travis Lodato.

Joshua Nutt, 39, of LaGrange, was arrested and charged in the case back in August.

Troup County authorities say the bodies of Caswell ,46, and Travis Lodato, 31, were found dumped in the lake in early August, one day apart in West Point Lake. Both men had been shot in the head.

Investigators believe the two victims, who were roommates, were travelling on their motorcycles they day they were murdered. The motorcycles were later recovered.