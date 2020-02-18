Troup County Sheriffs take Conyers robbery suspect into custody

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Adam Richardson received a tip that a suspected Conyers, Ga. bank robber was driving southbound on Interstate 85 in Troup County.

Richardson made contact with the suspect vehicle north of exit 6 in Troup County, and the vehicle left the highway, heading toward Warner Road before travelling on Bartley Road.

After reaching Bartley Road, the driver, identified as Ronald Simons, 28 of Stone Mountain, fled from the deputy “at a high rate of speed,” Sheriffs say.

The Sheriff’s Office says Richardson pursued Simons for several miles until they reached the intersection of I-85 and hamilton Road, where they were able to end the police chase. Then, Richardson took Simons into custody without further incident.

Detectives from the Conyers Police Department came to the scene in Troup County and took possession of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Dekalb County on Feb. 9 along with evidence of the alleged bank robbery.

Simons will be booked in the Troup County Jail facing multiple charges, according to Sheriff James Woodruff.