Troy, Alabama corrections officer arrested after ADOC investigation

TROY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Department officer Corey McClendon, has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation by the department’s investigation and intelligence division.

Authorities say correctional officer Corey McClendon, 26, of Louisville, AL, was charged with trafficking in controlled substances in the parking lot of a local business in Troy on Sept. 13.

McClendon is employed at Easterling Correctional Facility in Barbour County, according to officials.

McClendon was taken into custody by ADOC agents after he purchased narcotics from an undercover agent. He then confessed to purchasing methamphetamine with the purpose of introducing the drugs into the Easterling Correctional Facility, according to an ADOC release.

McClendon was booked at Pike County Jail. He has worked for ADOC since July 2015. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

“The arrest of McClendon is yet another example of our efforts in combating criminal activity including corruption within our institutions,’’ said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. “It reiterates our strong commitment to the citizens of Alabama to provide for their public safety, as well as ensuring a safe and rehabilitative environment for Alabama inmates.”