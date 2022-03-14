TROY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Troy Police Department is investigating a residential burglary and asks for public help identifying the suspect.

On March 9, 2022, the police department responded to a burglary report on Alabama Highway 87.

At 6:50 p.m., an unidentified male kicked down the front door of a residence and entered. Authorities disclosed photos recovered from the home owner’s surveillance system.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!