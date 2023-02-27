TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) — On Feb. 23, a Tuskegee man was sentenced to 100 months in prison after Alexander City police say they found him with methamphetamine, a handgun and over $600 in cash while he was on supervised release from a prior conviction.

Shaheyne Philip Thomas, 28, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime on Nov. 18, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

These charges stem from March 30, 2021, when Thomas was stopped by the Alexander City Police Department. Police say they smelt alcohol while speaking with Thomas as well as noting an open container in Thomas’ car. Upon asking for documentation, Thomas was unable to provide his driver’s license and proof of insurance, police say.

During this timeframe, Thomas was on federal supervised release following a firearm-related conviction. In June 2021, Thomas’ supervised release was revoked when he was sentenced to two years in prison for violating his release terms. Thomas’ 100-month sentence handed down in February will start once his 24-month sentence from 2021 is completed.

Thomas was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of this prison sentence.