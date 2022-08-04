MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a 90-month sentence.

According to the defendants’ plea agreements and other court records, in May 2018, the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a truck that was reported stolen. It was also reported that the vehicle contained numerous firearms.

On May 29, 2018, a Chilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigator noticed the truck and initiated a traffic stop. At the time of the traffic stop, four individuals were inside the vehicle, along with multiple firearms. During the stop, the investigator identified Bean and Little as suspects concerning the stolen truck and guns.

Both suspects had previously been convicted of felony offenses and were prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm. A grand jury indicted Bean and Little in October 2020, charging both with unlawfully possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony offense. Both men later plead guilty to the charge.

During Bean’s sentence hearing, the judge noted that when authorities arrested Bean on November 9, 2020, just two weeks following his federal indictment, law enforcement again found him in possession of a firearm.

In addition to Bean’s and Little’s prison sentence, both must serve three years of supervised release.

The Chilton County Sherriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell T. Duraski prosecuted the case.