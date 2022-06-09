COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A chase involving a stolen U-Haul has ended with two people being arrested.

The chase happened Thursday evening, and eventually ended on 50th Street in Columbus, with the vehicle being pursued in several jurisdictions including Russell County, Muscogee County, and Columbus.

Law enforcement from the Columbus Police Department, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit of the U-Haul, according to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, with Columbus Police.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Parker, two people, a male and a female, have been arrested following the incident.

Evrard said the male involved was the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Parker said the stolen U-Haul hit the vehicle of a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to Evrard the male driver engaged in a hit and run on the 30th block of 2nd Avenue.