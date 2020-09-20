Two arrested in connection with Saturday night Rosewood Drive stabbing murder

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police have arrested two suspects in connection with the stabbing murder on Rosewood Drive.

44-year-old Joshuah Fredette and a 14-year-old male juvenile were arrested.

Fredette was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

The 14-year-old was charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime, and Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle. He is charged as an adult under Senate Bill 440.

Police say on Saturday night around 11 o’clock, officers responded to the 1100 block of Rosewood Drive in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, first responders located 37-year-old Emily McDaniel suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The homicide unit assumed responsibility for the investigation. The investigation revealed the McDaniel had suffered multiple stab wounds and possibly multiple gunshot wounds.

Fredette will appear in recorder’s court on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

