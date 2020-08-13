Two arrested with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl that killed one, injured another

Crime

by: Jess Grotjahn

Posted: / Updated:

File mugshot of Anthony Shawn Clark (Madison County Jail)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two Huntsville residents were arrested on federal charges in connection with the distribution of fentanyl that led to someone’s death and seriously injured another person.

On Thursday, federal agents arrested Anthony Shawn Clark, 33 of Huntsville, and Tamara Denise Moore, 23 of Huntsville, and charged them both with distributing fentanyl that resulted in death and serious bodily injury, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris.

A three-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Clark and Moore with distributing fentanyl and also with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl. 

A grand jury returned the indictment again Clark and Moore in July. 

According to the indictment, from May 2019 through May 2020, Clark and Moore engaged in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, specifically fentanyl.

On June 2, 2019, authorities said Clark sold fentanyl which resulted in the death of a person from the use of the drug.  On May 20, 2020, authorities said Clark and Moore sold fentanyl that caused serious bodily injury to a person from the use of the drug.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance is 20 years in prison.

The penalty for distributing a controlled substance that results in death or serious bodily injury is 20 years to life in prison and a maximum $1 million fine.

DEA agents investigated the case, along with the Madison Police Department and Huntsville-Madison County STAC agents. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher Sr. is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

