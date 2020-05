COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have two men in custody for charges of rape and sodomy.

Floriberto Solorzano, 25, and William Brewer, 27, both face charges of Felony Rape and Felony Aggravated Sodomy.

Floriberto Solorzano

William Brewer

Both men will be in Columbus Recorder’s court for hearings at 9 a.m. on May 21.

Police have released no further information about the case(s) at this time.