MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of two Macon residents after discovering fentanyl, fentanyl analogue, methamphetamine, heroin cocaine and cocaine base inside an apartment used as a drug lab.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell aka “Whoop” aka “Malixe,” and 37-year-old Kenneth Emanuel Pertilloaka “Fat Boy,” were found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base.

Barnwell was also convicted of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Both defendants face up to life in prison for each drug charge and a $10 million fine. Barnwell is also facing five consecutive years in prison and a $250,000 fine for his firearm charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says back on July 20, 2021, the FBI conducted searches at 11 Macon residences that were identified as “trap houses or distribution locations” on Mimosa Drive, Culver Street, Forest Hill Road, Riverside Park Boulevard, Lucerne Drive, Shurling Drive and Kingsview Drive.

During the searches, agents found nearly eight kilograms of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, cocaine base, over 20 firearms with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, large capacity firearm magazines, and over $50,000 in cash.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says at one location, an apartment was identified as a “drug lab” where Barnwell and Pertillo would combine fentanyl and heroin in a kitchen blender before selling the mixture. Inside the apartment, agents found 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, nearly one kilogram of pure fentanyl, over one kiliogram of pure fentanyl chemical analogue and over two kilograms of blends containind fentanyl, heroin and fentanyl analogue mix.

FBI agents also discovered nearly half a kilogram of pure heroin, over 280 grams of cocaine base, 80 grams of cocaine and 64 grams of ketamine. Agent seized multiple firearms including a fully loaded AR 14 drum magazine, ammunition and $5,778 in cash at the apartment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the organization is responsible for possessing and distributing more than three kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl analogue, 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, nearly two kilograms of heroin and substantial quantities of cocaine base and cocaine.