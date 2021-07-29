Two men accused in Columbus double murder of teens make Recorder’s Court appearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Thursday afternoon Record’s Court hearing turned emotional when the mother of a shooting victim erupted as one of the men accused of shooting her son stood just feet away from her.

The teen’s mother told Judge Julius Hunter, along with everyone attending the hearing that she wanted Terrance Upshaw to remember her face.

The woman is the mother of one of the two victims who survived a shooting on June 14, 2020, that left two others dead.

Two men are facing murder and other charges in the double homicide that happened near a public housing complex located at 3400 8th Avenue.

District attorney Mark Jones told News 3 after the hearing he plans to seek the death penalty against the two brothers.

“Me personally, I have already talked to the family. We will be seeking the death penalty because it was a double homicide. That’s it. Sick of the gun violence,” said District Attorney Mark Jones.

Terrance Upshaw, 29, and Homer Eugene Upshaw, 26, both of Columbus, Georgia, each face charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the gang activity charges, according to Muscogee County Jail records.

Homer Upshaw is being represented by William Kendrick and Terrance Upshaw is being represented by Stacey Jackson

Homer Upshaw was also charged with drug trafficking.

Jesse Ramson, 17, was found dead at the scene when police arrived. Savieon Pugh, 18, was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus where he died the next day.

Neither of the suspects nor the two victims were Wilson Apartments residents, a Housing Authority spokesperson told News 3.