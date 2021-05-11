 

Two men arrested after shooting at each other on I-85 in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) -Auburn Police have arrested two men following a confrontation earlier this week on I-85 in which gun fire was exchanged.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday on the interstate at exit 51. Police say Casey Kirk, age 21, and Alan Sandlin, age 21, fired shots at each other at the exit, each hitting the other’s vehicle during the exchange.

Prior to the exchange of gunfire, police say the two were involved in some sort of confrontation on the roadway.

Both Kirk, of Opelika, and Sandlin, of Alexander City, are being charged with felony shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Both men have been booked into the Lee County Jail on a $5,000 bond. The case remains under investigation.

