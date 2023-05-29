DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) — Two men broke into multiple vehicles in Dadeville on May 27, states Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Police say two black males broke into vehicles at Union Boat Ramp on Saturday between the hours of 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

TCSO has shared the photos of suspects and a car on its Facebook page that was seen leaving from the Union Boat Ramp down CenterPoint Rd towards Hwy 50 at a high rate of speed at 3:42 p.m.

Before the break-ins, Police mentioned, an off-white color town car was seen occupied by four black males and went to the bottom of the boat ramp letting two black males out. They were seen walking back up towards the vehicles.

Kowliga boat ramp also had multiple vehicles hit as well on the same day, according to the TCSO. Anyone with the information is asked to contact TCSO at 256-825-4264