MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — Two men charged with armed drug trafficking in Warner Robins are sentenced to years in federal prison.

According to the Attorney’s Office, Antoine Riley aka Bear, 45, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release to run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in a pending case in Taylor County Superior Court. He previously pleaded guilty to the distribution of cocaine base.

Co-defendant Antonio Raines, 39, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve eight years and one month in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to the distribution of cocaine base. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, Riley was taken into custody on Feb. 12, 2021, by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies after attempting to flee while in possession of a large amount of cocaine. A search warrant was executed that same day at Riley’s residence in Warner Robins, and agents recovered a stolen handgun, magazine, a revolver and a large quantity of cocaine.

Attorney’s Office says Riley is being held accountable for at least 4.717 kilograms of cocaine, 45.68 grams of cocaine base and two firearms.

“Armed repeat felons will face federal consequences for their continued criminal activity,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Thanks to the efforts of the local, state and federal agencies with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, another armed criminal group has been held accountable.”

Six other codefendants, all from Warner Robins, had pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 18 to 135 months in prison previously.