COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed in South Columbus late Wednesday night.

Police tell WRBL the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, near the 2100 block of Torch Hill Road.

According to police, three people were involved in the shooting.

Police said one man was pronounced dead on the scene, while another man was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER and pronounced dead at 12:23 a.m.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

A third individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.