Two men sentenced for July 2018 Lanett bank robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men have been sentenced for robbing a Lanett bank in July 2018.

On Tuesday, Cordero Jakevion Story, 24, and Jacobie Phillips, 27, were sentenced for their part in robbing the Farmers & Merchants Bank in Lanett on July 24, 2018.

Story was sentenced to 84 months in prison, while Phillips got a 27-month sentence. The sentencing follows guilty pleas from Story and Phillips in August 2019.

Story pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery, armed bank robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime.

Phillips pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank robbery and bank robbery.

In November 2020, a third member of the bank robbery crew, Lamartrez Oshun Story, 24, was found guilty of bank robbery after a two-day trial. He will be sentenced early next year.

Evidence in the case revealed in July 2018, the ring leader, Cordero Story decided he wanted to rob a bank. He recruited his friend, Phillips, and cousin, Lamartrez Story, to assist in the crime.

On July 24, the three men drove to the bank in a red mustang. After arriving, Cordero Story put on gloves and a bandana to cover his face. He then left the car to enter the bank. He was followed by Phillips, who was carrying bricks that would be used to keep the bank’s door from closing, trapping the men inside.

Cordero Story went into the bank, jumped over the counter, threatened the teller with a gun, and demanded money. He then took all money from the cash drawer. A total of $2,257 was stolen from the bank.

During the robbery, Lamartrez Story waited in the car.

The two men then left the bank and return to the car.

While the car was driving away, several items were thrown out of the window by Cordero Story and Phillips. Those items include the clothing, gloves, and masks they had worn during the robbery.

A short time later, an officer with Chambers County Drug Task Force spotted the red Mustang and initiated a stop, with the three men being taken into custody.