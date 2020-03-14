Two overnight Phenix City shootings leave 27-year-old man dead, another wounded

Two overnight shootings have left 27-year-old man dead and police conducting multiple investigations.

Keon Dontavious Simmons was shot to death about 4:30 Saturday morning at 35 Abercrombie Road.

“A large party was being held at this location when the victim was shot,” according to a police statement. “There were numerous persons present when officers arrived.”

About 15 minutes earlier, Phenix City Police Department were called to 4th Street south in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officer discovered a black male with gunshot wounds, according to police.

“The victim was conscious and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital for treatment for those gunshot wounds,” the police statement said. “The victim is stable and it is believed the injuries are not life threatening. The victim’s name will not be released at this time. This is an active investigation.”

Police are trying to determine to see if the two shootings are connected, Capt. Joey Williams tells News 3.

Anyone with information about this case please give the Phenix City Police Department a call at (334) 448-2822 or (334) 448 -2837.