WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — An investigation is underway after the West Point Police Department found a man and woman dead in a local home on Sunday.

Officers responded to a welfare check at the 600 block of Avenue B. at about 8:15 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a white woman and a Hispanic man had been shot. Police say they were later pronounced dead on scene.

The case has been turned over to GBI. The investigation is ongoing.