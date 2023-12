COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two people were injured in a shooting near the Bradley Park area on early Friday morning, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Police were called to Rollins Way at 6:39 a.m. after two gunshot victims, man and woman, were admitted to a local hospital.

Columbus police say the woman is in critical condition. The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

