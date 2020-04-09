Two Phenix City city employees arrested for violating “Shelter in Place” order

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police has arrested two city employees who violated the Shelter in Place” emergency action put into place by Governor Ivey, conditions that arose from the Pandemic, related to the COVID-19 virus.



Police say the two employees, Quadarius D. Woods and Tjai D. Bryant, made available and participated in an unsanctioned sporting event at a city-owned facility, which is in violation of city policy, directives, and in violation of the emergency act employed by the Governor under Alabama code 22-2-14.

The two employees violated the mandatory guide for any activity that multiple persons

participate in by:

More than 10 people present in the same place and not maintaining a six-foot distance between persons. Code of Alabama 1975, 41-22-5(b) and 41-22-6(c)(2) gives authority to the

Alabama Department of Public Health to regulate activity (social distancing for COVID-19) by

enacting Alabama Code 22-2-2(4) which authorizes the State Health Officer to regulate

conditions in public places be abated. This action is specifically outlined in 5(b) of the temporary health order, closing certain venues, athletic facilities that have; Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than six feet. Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment.

The City of Phenix City had put additional guidelines in for their employees, that stressed the

importance of following these directives for the safety of the citizens of Phenix City, and its

employees.

“While some restraint is advisable, if a violator has been made aware of the state health order

and the refusal to comply presents a threat to public health and safety, Alabama code 22-2-14

provides that knowingly violating or refusing to obey or comply with this order is a class C

misdemeanor.”

