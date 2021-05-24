Two shot in Eufaula convenience store parking lot

EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two people were injured in a convenience store parking lot early Sunday morning, according to police.

Eufaula Police Department responded to multiple gunshots being fired in the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of South Eufaula Avenue at approximately 12:31 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals that were injured due to the gunshots. The victims were taken to Medical Center Barbour with lower body wounds. Both victims have been treated and released.

Authorities say the suspect has been identified, although no arrest has been made at this time. The incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Chief Steve Watkins asks if any persons with information about the shooting are urged to contact CID at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.